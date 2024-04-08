Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,216,000 after acquiring an additional 229,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,814,000 after acquiring an additional 138,408 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $84.31 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

