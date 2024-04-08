Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $703,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $700.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $785.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $750.88 and its 200-day moving average is $646.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $363.04 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The firm has a market cap of $745.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.