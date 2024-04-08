Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.11.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $267.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.81 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.