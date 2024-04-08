Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $293,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 96,221 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $102.05 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.36.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

