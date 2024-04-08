HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 68,846 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,846 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $16,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 69,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 119,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

