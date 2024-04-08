HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 998.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,003 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after buying an additional 2,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,220,000 after purchasing an additional 314,511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.62. 13,872,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,890,690. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.55. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

