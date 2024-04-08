HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 152,755 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 126.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,755 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $16,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.65 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 871,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,673. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average is $59.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

