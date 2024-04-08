HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

Amgen stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,679. The stock has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.54. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

