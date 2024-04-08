HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $440.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,785,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,882,082. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.29.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.