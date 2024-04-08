HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $484.28. 3,437,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,643. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $568.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

