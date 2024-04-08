HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $57.33 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 2.2% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $57,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 556,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,234,000 after buying an additional 237,905 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.47. 630,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,593. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.18. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average is $54.87.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

