HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,543 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,204. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

