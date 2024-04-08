HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $710,519,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock remained flat at $342.78 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,572. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.98 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

