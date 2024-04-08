HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $299,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 92,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,055. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $148.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.45.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

