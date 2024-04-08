HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 16,156 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,156 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,010,000 after buying an additional 180,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of T traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,324,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,480,645. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

