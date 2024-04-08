HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,622 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.4% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $6.92 on Monday, reaching $777.29. 1,652,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $750.88 and a 200-day moving average of $646.65. The company has a market cap of $738.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $363.04 and a one year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $700.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

