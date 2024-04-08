HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 29 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.31.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PH stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $565.93. 443,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,060. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.99.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

