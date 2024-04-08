HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,857 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,010 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.4% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,941,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,398,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

