HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.50 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

HBT Financial stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $599.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $70.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.78 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 24.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In other news, Director Roger A. Baker bought 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,499.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 559,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,903.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger A. Baker bought 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,267.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,385,706.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger A. Baker bought 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $68,499.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 559,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,903.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,820 shares of company stock worth $109,417 over the last 90 days. 58.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 366.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 4,313.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 998.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

