Head-To-Head Survey: Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSNW) versus Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) and Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSNW) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Norfolk Southern and Rail Vision’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norfolk Southern $12.16 billion 5.10 $1.83 billion $8.02 31.37 Rail Vision $142,000.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Norfolk Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Rail Vision.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norfolk Southern 15.03% 21.06% 6.65% Rail Vision N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Norfolk Southern and Rail Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

75.1% of Norfolk Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Norfolk Southern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Norfolk Southern and Rail Vision, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norfolk Southern 1 5 11 0 2.59 Rail Vision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus price target of $255.18, indicating a potential upside of 1.54%. Given Norfolk Southern’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Norfolk Southern is more favorable than Rail Vision.

Summary

Norfolk Southern beats Rail Vision on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norfolk Southern



Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports; and operates an intermodal network. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 19,100 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Norfolk Southern Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Rail Vision



Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive. It offers main line systems for the safety of train operations, prevention of collisions, and reduction of downtime; railway detection system for passengers and freight trains; shunting yard systems for shunting operations; and light rail vehicle systems for detecting and classifying obstacles. The company also provides rail vision big data services, as well as maintenance and predictive maintenance systems; and geographic information systems for mapping and updates. Rail Vision Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

