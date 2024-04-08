Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Honest from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Honest in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Honest from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.95.

Get Honest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HNST

Honest Stock Performance

Shares of HNST stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. Honest has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $90.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.54 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. Analysts forecast that Honest will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Honest

In related news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 209,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $870,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,924,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,165,449.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Honest news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 209,160 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $870,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,924,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,165,449.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 19,665 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $63,714.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,820.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,922. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Honest by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Honest by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honest by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Honest by 20.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Honest by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.