Horizen 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.99 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $12.33 or 0.00017185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $183.26 million and $21.99 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00069209 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00039793 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,862,619 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.