Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 427,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $1,358,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,761,000 after purchasing an additional 978,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,562,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $130.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $133.80.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 54.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

