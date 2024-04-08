Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) & Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Head-To-Head Review

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hovnanian Enterprises and Smith Douglas Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hovnanian Enterprises 7.45% 58.22% 9.35% Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hovnanian Enterprises and Smith Douglas Homes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hovnanian Enterprises $2.76 billion 0.34 $205.89 million $27.81 5.48 Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Hovnanian Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hovnanian Enterprises and Smith Douglas Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hovnanian Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17

Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus target price of $27.70, indicating a potential downside of 4.52%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Douglas Homes is more favorable than Hovnanian Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hovnanian Enterprises beats Smith Douglas Homes on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas. The company markets and builds homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters. It also provides mortgage loans, title insurance, and homeowner's insurance services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

