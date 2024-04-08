HSBC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $270.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $275.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.94.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $252.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

