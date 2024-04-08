Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $886.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry A. Sholem bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at $469,477.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry A. Sholem bought 40,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,477.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Articles

