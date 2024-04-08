ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $346.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $319.45.

ICON Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $318.83 on Thursday. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $181.92 and a twelve month high of $344.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.52 and a 200 day moving average of $277.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.13. ICON Public had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 46,739 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 74,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile



ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

