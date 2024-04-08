ICON Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. ICON has a total market cap of $336.94 million and $11.37 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 988,586,518 coins and its circulating supply is 988,586,588 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 988,303,115.0228848 with 988,303,116.8021363 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.31534417 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $6,129,245.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.