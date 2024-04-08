Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 100000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Iconic Minerals Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42. The company has a market cap of C$2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.

