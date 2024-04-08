Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Reduced by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,935 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $703,782,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Illumina by 5.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,212,000 after buying an additional 208,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Illumina by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $500,926,000 after purchasing an additional 225,074 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $679,269,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.98. The stock had a trading volume of 108,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $232.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

