Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

ICD opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 4.91.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.15). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9,952.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

