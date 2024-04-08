Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Trading 5.2% Higher

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.17. 1,279,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,190,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -914.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentinus LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

