ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.15

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 431703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

ING Groep Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 32.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.697 dividend. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,776,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,918,000 after buying an additional 5,094,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,579,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,103,000 after buying an additional 2,567,427 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4,412.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after buying an additional 1,782,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after buying an additional 1,673,262 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.