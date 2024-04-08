Inozyme Pharma’s (INZY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 155.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $362.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a current ratio of 13.36.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inozyme Pharma news, CEO Douglas A. Treco sold 7,523 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,209.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,415.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,402 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 324,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

