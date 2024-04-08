Insider Buying: AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,742.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

AngioDynamics stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.61. 1,217,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,944. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.65 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 60.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AngioDynamics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 63.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 227.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.