Insider Buying: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,701,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,428,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $125,950.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.92 per share, with a total value of $53,840.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 16,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $433,920.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 14,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $416,005.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $324,500.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $454,950.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,634 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $987,297.14.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 70,804 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $2,160,230.04.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 44,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,495. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

