Insider Buying: Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Acquires 1,234 Shares of Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Neil David Eckert purchased 1,234 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.24) per share, with a total value of £6,132.98 ($7,698.95).

Conduit Trading Up 0.6 %

Conduit stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 499 ($6.26). The stock had a trading volume of 302,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,150. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 497.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 472.26. Conduit Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 428.32 ($5.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 533 ($6.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of £783.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Conduit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. Conduit’s payout ratio is 2,978.72%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Conduit from GBX 635 ($7.97) to GBX 695 ($8.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Conduit Company Profile

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. It offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property business lines; director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability; and aviation, contingency, energy, engineering and construction, environmental, marine, renewables, political violence and terrorism, specie and fine art, war, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.

