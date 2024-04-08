Insider Buying: K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Acquires 28,924 Shares of Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 28,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £30,659.44 ($38,487.87).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

On Friday, February 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 40,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £44,400 ($55,736.88).

On Friday, January 26th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 4,500 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £5,040 ($6,326.89).

On Friday, January 12th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 38,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £41,420 ($51,995.98).

K3 Business Technology Group Price Performance

K3 Business Technology Group stock opened at GBX 99 ($1.24) on Monday. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 96 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 128.88 ($1.62). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.68. The company has a market cap of £44.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,980.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.