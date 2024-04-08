Insider Buying: SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Purchases 57 Shares of Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies bought 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £125.40 ($157.42).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SSP Group alerts:

On Tuesday, February 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 56 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £125.44 ($157.47).

SSP Group Price Performance

SSP Group stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 220.60 ($2.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22,160.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.79. SSP Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 175.70 ($2.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 283.20 ($3.56). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 221.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 214.78.

SSP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.64) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 317.50 ($3.99).

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSP Group

About SSP Group

(Get Free Report)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.