Insider Selling: Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) CEO Sells 5,401 Shares of Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 5,401 shares of Contango Ore stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $108,560.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,815,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Contango Ore alerts:

On Thursday, March 28th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 6,163 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $123,629.78.

On Thursday, March 21st, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 1,000 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 1,056 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $17,307.84.

Contango Ore Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTGO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 23,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Contango Ore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Contango Ore in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Fundamental Research set a $23.22 price target on Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Cormark started coverage on Contango Ore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTGO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Contango Ore by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Contango Ore during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contango Ore during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 480,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Contango Ore by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Contango Ore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.