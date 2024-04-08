Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Sells 1,115 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director David B. Blundin sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $22,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,378,235.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 227,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,319. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $665.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.90.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVER shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
