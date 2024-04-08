Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Sells 1,912 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.04, for a total transaction of $315,556.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,037,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48.

On Monday, February 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70.

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.66. The company had a trading volume of 298,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,182. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.58. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,756,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $18,844,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.23.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

