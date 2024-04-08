Instrumental Wealth LLC Has $12.04 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Instrumental Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 12.9% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.25. 986,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,711. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

