Instrumental Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Instrumental Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.04. 113,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,677. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $136.24 and a twelve month high of $197.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.15.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

