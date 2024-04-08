Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.34 and last traded at $38.60. 12,744,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 45,537,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $162.10 billion, a PE ratio of 98.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,385,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,858,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,881 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,855,099,000 after acquiring an additional 318,495 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after acquiring an additional 475,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.