Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Intellicheck Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE IDN opened at $3.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 million, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 949,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

