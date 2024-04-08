Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $117.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBKR. UBS Group reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,336. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.28.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $1,148,518.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 538,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,559,263. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $1,148,518.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 538,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,559,263. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,823 shares of company stock worth $44,960,193 in the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

