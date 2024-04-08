Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $116.90

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 116.90 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 111.50 ($1.40), with a volume of 168154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.04 ($1.37).

Intercede Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £64.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3,766.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercede Group

In other Intercede Group news, insider Tina Whitley purchased 20,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,650 ($121.14) per share, with a total value of £1,999,287 ($2,509,775.30). Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Intercede Group Company Profile

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

