InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 107,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 173,458 shares.The stock last traded at $102.06 and had previously closed at $100.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 1.1 %

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.27.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 576,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 393,528 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 632,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,546,000 after acquiring an additional 185,045 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6,374.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 179,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,984,000 after acquiring an additional 156,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth $7,666,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

