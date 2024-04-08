InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

IHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Societe Generale cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IHG opened at $100.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.27. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $65.22 and a 1-year high of $112.08.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

