InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
IHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Societe Generale cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
NYSE:IHG opened at $100.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.27. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $65.22 and a 1-year high of $112.08.
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
